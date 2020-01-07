Neskowin Chamber Music will present the first concert in its 2020 series on Sunday, Jan. 19, with a performance from the Gould Piano Trio joined by clarinetist Robert Plane.
Plane has had a long career both as a solo performer and with various chamber music ensembles like the Gould. The list is long and varied and includes performances with the Mozart Clarinet Concert in Madrid, the City of London Sinfonia and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra. Plane has long had a particular interest in British clarinet music in concert and on disc, and serves as principal clarinet of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. He has performed and recorded with the Gould Piano Trio for more than 25 years.
The Gould Piano Trio has been compared with the great Beaux Arts Trio for, in a Washington Post review, its “musical fire” and “dedication to the genre.” The group was launched by its first prize at the Melbourne Chamber Music Competition, followed by a successful appearance at New York’s Weill Recital Hall, described by Strad Magazine as “pure Gould.”
The trio performs both well-known masterpieces and some neglected works. They have also commissioned and performed new works, considered by them as important to staying creative and freshly inspired.
The Goulds — Lucy Gould on violin, Richard Lester on cello and Benjamin Frith on piano — have toured extensively in North America, the Far East, New Zealand and all over Europe. In addition to their concert performances, they have given master classes throughout the British Isles.
The Jan. 19 concert will begin at 3 pm in the chapel at Camp Winema, located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Season tickets for the full 2020 season of seven concerts are $110. For more information, go to www.neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
