A heartwarming children’s tale will come to the Newport stage this weekend as Coastal Act Productions presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the show has endured throughout the years, inspiring one remake in 1965, starring Lesley Ann Warren, and a second in 1997, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.
The Newport production is adapted from the 1997 teleplay and stars Morgan Hanna as Cinderella and Cameron Garner as the Prince.
“CAP did the show once before in 2009. I really love this version of the story and was excited to bring it back again,” said director Jody Hanna. “Also new this year for CAP is working with Howard Lackey as the orchestra conductor. He is very talented and we are very happy about what he is bringing to the show.”
CAP shows are a family affair, with the cast and crew including children, parents and even grandparents.
Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is a familiar tale: the Queen, like any mother would like to see her son married. Something the Prince is not thrilled with, as he would like to find true love. The Queen thinks the ball would be a good opportunity for the Prince to get to know all of the eligible young ladies in the kingdom.
Cinderella lives with her stepmother and stepsisters. She always tries to be cheerful and never complains. Sometimes, however, she retreats to her “own little corner” and dreams of a more exciting life. On the night of the ball, Cinderella helps her Stepmother and Stepsisters get ready. After they leave, she sits alone in her corner and imagines what it might be like at the ball. She’s not alone for long, however, for her Godmother appears and Cinderella is magically transformed for the ball. The ball what everyone remembers from their storybooks, and Cinderella is the most beautiful of princesses. Of course, she and the Prince fall in love however she must flee at midnight before her carriage changes back into a pumpkin.
Before she escapes, Cinderella loses her slipper, which the Prince retrieves. It is his only clue to finding her again, and he mounts a search for the foot that fits the slipper in an effort to find his true love.
“This classic tale will warm your heart” Hanna said, “and reminds us all that ‘impossible things are happening every day.’”
“Cinderella” opens this Friday, Feb. 21, and runs through Saturday, March 7, with performances at 7 pm every Friday and at 2 pm and 7 pm each Saturday. All performances are held at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive Street.
Tickets, $16.50 for adults or $14.50 for seniors and students, can be purchased from the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 541-265-ARTS.
