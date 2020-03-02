Academy-Award winning actress Helen Mirren will grace the big screen at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 13, in a powerful retelling of Anne Frank's life.
"#AnneFrank Parallel Stories” chronicles the lives of five women who, as young girls, were also deported to concentration camps but survived the Holocaust.
“This is a story we must never forget" Mirren said. "We are beginning to lose the generation of people who are living witness of what happened in Europe in those terrible days, and so it’s all the more important to keep the memory alive looking into the future."
Mirren introduces audiences to Frank's story through the words of her diary, an extraordinary text that has made the tragedy of Nazism known to millions of readers all over the world. The film’s set, a perfect reconstruction of Frank’s room in her secret refuge in Amsterdam, is designed with every detail carefully recreated by set designers from the Piccolo Theatre in Milan.
Her story is intertwined with that of five Holocaust survivors, Arianna Szörenyi, Sarah Lichtsztejn-Montard, Helga Weiss and sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci. Once teenage girls just like Frank, they too suffered persecution and deportation when they were very young. They were denied their youth and lost their families, friends and loved ones in the concentration camps. These stories of Holocaust survivors put words on the blank pages of Frank's diary, as it fell silent when everyone in the secret refuge in Amsterdam was arrested on Aug. 4, 1944.
Written and directed by Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto, the film was produced by 3D Produzioni and Nexo Digital, in collaboration with the Anne Frank Fonds in Basel, and premiered in the UK and Ireland on Jan. 27.
The Newport screening is presented by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts in cooperation with the Anne Frank Foundation to commemorate what would have been Frank's 90th birthday.
The March 13 screening will start at 7 pm at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive Street.
Tickets, $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students, are available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
