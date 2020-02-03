The Neskowin Chamber Music series will continue this Sunday, Feb. 9, with an all-Beethoven concert by the Texas-based Miro Quartet.
The group, which takes its name from the Spanish artist Joan Miro, is quartet-in-residence at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland and the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington State.
Members include Daniel Ching and William Fedkenheuer on violin, John Largess on viola and Joshua Gindele on cello. Now in its 25th year, the group aims to “pay homage to the legacy of the string quartet while looking forward to the future of chamber music.”
Since its formation in 1995, the quartet has been awarded first prize at a number of competitions, including the Banff International and the Naumburg Competition. It was the first ensemble to be awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant. Members are committed to music education and give master classes at universities and conservatories throughout the world. Since 2003, they have served as quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.
Sunday's concert will start at 3 pm at Camp Winema, located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101. Tickets, $25, are available at the door.
For more information, go to www.neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
