How can a writer use an existing novel to inspire his or her own masterpiece? That’s the subject Florence author Michael Strelow will address at the Sunday, March 15, meeting of Willamette Writers’ Coast Chapter.
Strelow will share the history of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” then explain how that book led to his own contemporary novel based on the possible discovery of Melville’s original manuscript, long thought to have been lost in a fire at his publisher, Harper Brothers, in 1853.
Participants will then be asked to explore ideas sparked by their own favorite novels. They should come prepared to write.
Strelow’s first novel, “The Greening of Ben Brown” (2005) was a finalist for the Ken Kesey Novel Prize. His second, “Henry: A Novel of Beer and Love in the West” (2014), was based on the life of 19th Century brewer and entrepreneur Henry Weinhard. His other books include the novels “Some Assembly Required” (2017), the academic books Kesey and “An Anthology of Northwest Writing: 1900-1950,” and the children’s books “The Princess Gardener,” “The Alyssa Chronicle” and “Jake’s Book.”
Strelow taught in the English Department of Willamette University from 1980 through 2015.
Sunday’s session, which is free and open to all, will run from 2 to 4 pm at Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, go to http://willamettewriters.com/coast or Willamette Writers Coast Chapter’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.