SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-WORD LITERARY TITLES
Complete the three-word literary title. The name of the author is provided. (e.g., “Crime and _____” by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Answer: Punishment.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The Three ____” by Alexandre Dumas
2. “Out of ____” by Isak Dinesen
3. “The Canterbury ____” by Geoffrey Chaucer
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “On the ____” by Jack Kerouac
5. “Leaves of ____” by Walt Whitman
6. “Bridget Jones’s _____” by Helen Fielding
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Waiting for ____” by Samuel Beckett
8. “An Ideal ____” by Oscar Wilde
9. “The Blind _____” by Margaret Atwood
ANSWERS: 1. Musketeers. 2. Africa. 3. Tales. 4. Road. 5. Grass. 6. Diary. 7. Godot. 8. Husband. 9. Assassin.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
