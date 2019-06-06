The Ben Rosenblum Trio featuring NYC-based jazz pianist and composer Ben Rosenblum, Seattle-based bassist Marty Jaffe and NYC-based drummer Ben Zweig perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at KALA in Astoria and at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Hoffman Center in Manzanita.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advanced at ibertyastoria.showare.com" target="_blank">libertyastoria.showare.com and hoffmanarts.org.
The trio will perform music from Rosenblum’s second album “River City.”
Rosenblum is an award-winning pianist and has toured with his trio throughout the U.S., Canada and Japan. He’s also played at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Library of Congress.
He has performed in bands with jazz luminaries such as Bobby Watson, Winard Harper, TS Monk, Curtis Lundy and Chris Washburne.
Rosenblum’s music and arrangements combine his extensive foundation in straight-ahead jazz with his free-wheeling, modern melodic sensibility and narrative approach to the piano.
