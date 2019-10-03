CANNON BEACH — The Northwest Piano Trio will perform at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. This is a free and open to the public concert.
The concert is titled “Romantic Notions,” featuring the music of Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann and Antonin Dvorak. This concert is part of the 3rd Annual Cannon Beach Fall Steinway Piano Concert Series. The Northwest Piano Trio includes Esther Shim on violin, Hannah Hillebrand on Cello and Susan McDaniel on piano.
The concert in Cannon Beach will feature the 2008 7’ Steinway Grand Piano purchased by the Community Church in 2017.
The Northwest Piano Trio was founded in fall 2014. Based in Portland, the trio is committed to the performance of traditional classical music while also exploring the music of 20th and 21st century composers. The trio is passionate about collaboration with artists of other disciplines to provide unique performances that give listeners a contemporary perspective on a non-contemporary art form.
