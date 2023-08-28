ASTORIA — North Coast Chorale, a nonprofit community choir group, is recruiting singers for its upcoming season on Tuesday.
Auditions are not required to join, and singers of all genders over the age of 18 are welcome to register. Rehearsal will follow registration and continue on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.
The chorale’s 2023-24 season will include its annual Messiah Singalong on Nov. 26, benefiting Clatsop Community Action. The show will feature selected choruses complemented by soloists, a harpsichord, strings, horns, and percussion.
Scheduled for December are “Oratorio de Noel” by Camille Saint Saens and “Christmas Motets” by Michael Praetorius, featuring soloists, a string quintet, an organ and a bell choir. In the spring, the group will perform a handful of medleys, including the Astoria Conservatory of Music children’s choir.
For more information about registration and events, visit www.northcoastchorale.org.
