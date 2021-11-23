The Naselle FAFF presents its annual Christmas Concert and Tour of Homes on Sunday, December 5th at the Naselle Community Center: 14 Parpala Road, Naselle, WA. 98638
The Christmas concert will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the NCC with Carl Wirkkala and band members performing traditional and new Christmas selections. He will lead the audience in singing traditional Christmas carols. We are fortunate to have such a caliber of talent returning to perform for us in Naselle! Donations at the door will be accepted! Donations go towards the Community Center upgrades as well as the Deep River Historical Church restoration!!
Following the Christmas concert, there will a tour of homes in the Naselle and Rosburg area from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tickets and maps will be available at the concert.
There will be a delicious soup supper following the tour of homes back at the Naselle Community Center from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Delicious soups and breads will be available by donation. There will also be a wreath sale outside of the Community Center and an ESA food drive. The wreath sale will be from 4-6 PM.
Businesses and individuals may donate wreaths with proceeds designated to the non- profit of their choice. Wreaths may be dropped off Friday Evening December
3rd at the Community Center from 6-7PM and Saturday morning December 4th from 10- 11 AM.
