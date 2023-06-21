ASTORIA — Singer-songwriter Dean Mueller will stop at KALA as part of his Come Hear A Story Tour, celebrating the release of his debut solo album “Life Ain’t All Roses” at 8 p.m. Saturday.
For Mueller, the album is a new chapter, following a two-decade career from many perspectives of the music industry — as a bassist, producer, recording engineer and teacher.
“Life Ain’t All Roses” was recorded with producer and pianist Kevin McKendree and members of John Prine’s band.
Mueller will be accompanied at the show by longtime bandmate Chris Carlson, of the Duffy Bishop Band. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at www.kalaastoria.com.
