Coffee With the Mayor
Salt by Mojo • Lincoln City
Enjoy coffee and conversation with Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson. 9 am at the Lincoln City Outlets, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Road.
Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Tucked away at the library’s south end, this book lover’s paradise offers a huge selection and unbelievably low prices, with 50 percent off mystery, thrillers, science fiction and music CDs throughout October. 10 am-2 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.