Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
A special Thanksgiving sale, offering a huge selection and unbelievably low prices. 10 am-2 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
Chris Trapper & Brady Goss
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Singer-songwriter Chris Trapper makes his Lincoln City debut, following an opening set from local favorite, pianist and rocker Brady Goss. 7:10 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets $10-$22, available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
Speaking Truth to Power
St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church • Nehalem
Native Fish Society Fellowship Program Director Conrad Gowell discusses the sustainability of wild fish and what people can do to ensure they survive. 5 pm, 36335 Highway 101. FMI, call 503-457-5246.
