Auditions
Theatre West • Lincoln City
Try out for a role in “Sex Please, We’re 60,” which runs from July 11 through Aug. 31 and needs four women and two men to put some pep in its step. 7 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101.
“Rabbit in the Moon”
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The Lincoln City Reads program continues with a screening of this 1999 documentary, directed by Emiko Omori. 6 pm, second floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101.
Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Tucked away at the library’s south end, this book lover’s paradise offers a huge selection and unbelievably low prices, with 50 percent off short stories, gardening, travel and all materials on Aisle 4 throughout May. 10 am to 2 pm, second floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
