Mingle & Muse
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology • Otis
Former Sitka artist-in-residence Dana Lynn Louis returns to the coastal campus to talk about the process involved in creating and collaborating with populations from remote West Africa to Portland. 4:30 pm, 56605 Sitka Drive.
Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Tucked away at the library’s south end, this book lover’s paradise offers a huge selection and unbelievably low prices, with 50 percent off biography, history, ethnic studies and Native American studies throughout June. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
