Morning
Get your week off to a flying start by admiring the majestic ospreys that have taken up residence at Lincoln City’s Kirtsis Park on NE 22nd Street. Bring your binoculars but best leave any fresh fish at home.
Afternoon
Need an accompaniment to tonight’s evening meal? Grab your growler and head to Beachcrest Brewing at Salishan for a range of craft brews. Select varieties also available in 12oz bottles and 16oz cans. Call 541-234-4013.
Evening
Celebrate World Oceans Day with a special Science Pub organized by Oregon State University, featuring marine videos, a panel of expert guests, trivia, music, art and a children’s book reading. 6 to 7:30 pm on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Register at https://beav.es/4bi.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
