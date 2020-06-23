Morning
There are few problems in this world that cannot be solved by the proper application of syrup-drenched pancakes. Put this theory to the test with a visit to Pig ’N Pancake. Serving from 6 am onward. Call them at 541-265-9065 for Newport and 541-994-3268 for Lincoln City.
Afternoon
Need an accompaniment to tonight’s evening meal? Grab your growler and head to Beachcrest Brewing at Salishan for a fill of Lincoln City logger, a German-style Helles lager that is perfect for summer sipping. Call 541-234-4013.
Evening
Tonight is pizza night and Gallucci’s Pizzeria is an old hand at this take-out lark. They’ve got special flat boxes to put your pizza in and everything. It’s awesome. Give them call at 541-994-3411 to pick your pie.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
