Morning
Get a running start to the week with a little help from the team at Lincoln City Parks & Recreation. Get tips on how to start slow and finish strong at the LCP&R Facebook page.
Mid-morning
Go behind the scenes at the Oregon Zoo to meet animals and connect with animal-care staff. Tune in for new videos every week on the zoo’s Facebook page or watch on YouTube. For details, go to www.oregonzoo.org.
Afternoon
That muffled wailing sound from the kitchen cabinet is the cry of a growler that wants to be filled. Head to Beachcrest Brewing at Salishan for a range of craft brews. Select varieties also available in 12oz bottles and 16oz cans. Call 541-234-4013.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
