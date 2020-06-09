Morning
Need something to look forward to? Sign up for Peter Kramer’s “Music Appreciation Series” run through the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Sessions are 11 am to noon every Thursday, starting June 18. $120 for all six sessions. FMI, go to hoffmanarts.org.
Mid-morning
Go behind the scenes at the Oregon Zoo to meet animals and connect with animal-care staff. Tune in for new videos every week on the zoo’s Facebook page or watch on YouTube. For details, go to www.oregonzoo.org.
Afternoon
That muffled wailing sound from the kitchen cabinet is the cry of a growler that wants to be filled. Head to Beachcrest Brewing at Salishan for a range of craft brews. Select varieties also available in 12oz bottles and 16oz cans. Call 541-234-4013.
Evening
Tonight is pizza night and Gallucci’s Pizzeria is an old hand at this take-out lark. They’ve got special flat boxes to put your pizza in and everything. It’s awesome. Give them call at 541-994-3411 to pick your pie.
