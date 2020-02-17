Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Tucked away at the library’s south end, this book lover’s paradise offers a huge selection and unbelievably low prices, with a 50-percent discount on history throughout February. 10 am-2 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
Great Pacific Herring Spawn
South Jetty • Newport
Join Oregon State Park rangers in viewing an amazing natural phenomenon as these little fish move en-masse into the bay to breed, followed by predators including seals, sea lions, salmon and birds of all kinds. Binoculars provided. 10 am-2 pm, SW Jetty Way.
“Filing for Social Security”
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Financial Advisor Duane Silbernagel presents on Social Security’s unexpected options. Noon-1 pm, 20 SE Second Street. To sign up, go to www.newportoregon.gov/recreation or call 541-265-9617.
“Wild in Your Yard”
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Barbara Moore, retired assistant district forester for the Tillamook District, talks about the increasing interface of animal habitat and development. Hosted by the American Association of University Women, Lincoln City Branch. 4:30 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
