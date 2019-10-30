MANZANITA — The Manzanita Music Festival will present “Dia de los Muertos” at 8 p.m. Friday with musicians Jerry Joseph and Jackmormons along with The Resolectrics at the White Clover Grange Hall in Nehalem. Doors open at 7 p.m. Beer, wine and appetizers will be available. Neah-Kah-Nie music students receive free admission with an adult, kids under 5 free. Visit jerryjoseph.com for advanced tickets. The concert benefits the Neah-Kah-Nie School District music program and the community.
Festival funds raised for instrument scholarships last year have improved overall instrument quality and access to instruments for students who need financial assistance through 2020.
The impact of combining privately funded efforts with other organizations, both profit and non-profit have made a visible impact on North Tillamook County music education.
The festival focuses on bringing together communities and artists with the goal of improving music education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.