Saturday, Nov. 30
Handcrafted Holidays
Lincoln City Community Center
Find the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself at this holiday market and craft fair, presented by Oregon Coast Artisans Market. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Friday, Dec. 6
Christmas Bazaar
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene • Tillamook
Enjoy a meal from the Kitchen Café or sip on your favorite specialty coffee from The Coffee Shop, all while browsing the local vendors to see what they have available for those on your Christmas shopping list. 2-7 pm, 2611 3rd Street. FMI, go to www.tillamooknazarene.com or call 503-842-2549.
Christmas Bazaar
Tillamook United Methodist Church • Tillamook
Two days of endless gift ideas, handcrafts, gift baskets, attic treasures, home-baked goods, pick-a-dozen cookies and more. 4-7 pm, 3808 12th Street. FMI go to tillamookumc.org or call 503-842-2224.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Farmers Market
White Clover Grange • Nehalem
More than 25 farm and artisan vendors showcase their handmade and homegrown goods. Find farm fresh veggies, local fish, local meats, honey, donuts, baked goods, local tea blends, specialty jams, flavored oil and vinegars, bonsai plants and flowering bulbs. Local artisans will be bringing beeswax candles, handmade rugs, pottery, copper wind structures, jewelry, felted ornaments, blacksmithed items, paintings, gift cards, glass floats and more. 10 am-3 pm, with lunch of Reuben sandwiches or vegetarian chili served from 11 am-2 pm, 36585 Highway 53.
60th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church • Cloverdale
Handmade Gifts, unique gift baskets, handcrafted quilt raffle, bring your camera, Santa will be there from 10 am to noon. Homemade fresh cinnamon rolls, famous polish dogs and sauerkraut, and home-baked goods. 9 am-3 pm, 34560 Parkway. FMI, call 503-392-3685.
Christmas Bazaar
Kiawanda Community Center • Pacific City
Browse a range of gift ideas, decorations and more. 9 am-3 pm, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive. FMI, go to www.kiawanda.com or call 503-965-7900.
Christmas Bazaar
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene • Tillamook
Enjoy a meal from the Kitchen Café or sip on your favorite specialty coffee from The Coffee Shop, all while browsing the local vendors to see what they have available for those on your Christmas shopping list. 9 am-3 pm, 2611 3rd Street. FMI, go to www.tillamooknazarene.com or call 503-842-2549.
Christmas Bazaar
Tillamook United Methodist Church • Tillamook
Find endless gift ideas, handcrafts, gift baskets, attic treasures, home-baked goods, pick-a-dozen cookies and more. 9 am-3 pm, 3808 12th Street. FMI, go to tillamookumc.org or call 503-842-2224.
Christmas Bazaar
Lincoln City Community Center
Featuring lunch and a visit from Santa Claus at 1 pm. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call Loene at 541-264-0348.
Holiday Craft Fair
Connie Hansen Garden • Lincoln City
Enjoy coffee, cider and goodies while browsing wildlife art, painted ornaments, solar lanterns, woven rugs, silver jewelry, honey, waxed fabric, agate jewelry, quilts, potpourri and more. 10 am-4 pm, 1931 NW 33rd Street. FMI go to www.conniehansengarden.com or call 541-994-6338.
