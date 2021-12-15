The Gallery Presents
Hoffman Gallery December Show
Open Friday through Sunday | December 3-26 | 1:00-4:00pm
(Closed for Christmas)
Free and open to the public
Hoffman Center for the Arts | 594 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita
Face masks are required for entry.
Featuring the works of three accomplished artists:
Ceramics platters, bowls and vessels by Michael Scrivens
Paintings by Karen Small titled “For Love of Nature”
Watercolors by Jude Welter titled “Ocean In Motion”
Mike Scrivens: “Perhaps I’m a frustrated painter because even my newest work insists on hanging on the wall. Wheel throwing is limiting in terms of size, which is why I’m applying the same glazes and techniques of glaze application to tiles.”
Karen Small: “These paintings began by looking for what called to me. It was the edge where the water meets the land. It changes.”
Jude Welter: “I felt that capturing the moving water of the sea was the main objective, and it was a joyous process to watch paint ebb and flow to hopefully capture a feeling of the Pacific Ocean.”
To read each artists’ full statement and view a portfolio of their individual work, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/gallery-show-december-2021-2/
Situated on the main street in Manzanita just a few blocks west of Highway 101, the Hoffman Center Art Gallery is located across the street from the North Tillamook Library.
Due to the continuing Covid situation, there will be no artists' reception in December.
