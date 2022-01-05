MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts is hosting a poetry contest this month for local poets on the North Coast.
The winning poet of the Neahkahnie Mountain Poetry Prize will receive a $100 cash prize and see their work published on the Hoffman Center website and newsletter in April. Second and third place poets will also be recognized.
Poets may submit up to three poems of 30 lines or less, on any subject.
The contest is limited to the first 50 poets who submit, so early entries are encouraged. The submission window runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.
For guidelines and to submit, visit: https://hoffmanarts.org/writing/poetry-contest/
The online entry form requires a clear connection to the North Coast in the poet’s biographical statement, as well as a $7 entry fee.
Submissions will be judged by Lana Ayers, MFA, publisher of the Concrete Wolf Poetry Chapbook Series since 2001. In 2010, she created MoonPath Press to publish poetry collections by Pacific Northwest poets. She has authored nine collections of poetry and recently released her first novel.
The top three poets will be notified in March.
