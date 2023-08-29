MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts is now accepting proposals for its 2024 calendar of rotating shows.
Submissions may include art in many forms, including painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics and others. The center’s curating committee, composed of curators, artists and community members, will review applications.
The deadline to submit is Sept. 3. Artists will be notified of the status of their application in October.
There is a $5 fee for online submissions. Email info@hoffmanarts.org for a fee waiver. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
