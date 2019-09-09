Angora Hiking Club has three hikes left this month.
The first, on Saturday, Sept. 14, is at the North Head Lighthouse. It is a moderate to difficult hike. Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at the 2nd street parking lot in Astoria west of Burger King to carpool to Cape Disappointment State Park to meet Park Ranger, Stephen Wood at 10 am. The route is 3 miles, round-trip. The trail retraces the route taken by Captain William Clark with 11 men in 1805. The trail meanders through mature Sitka spruce forest with views of the ocean and Benson Beach. Wear sturdy shoes. Water is recommended. Call hike coordinator Larry Scott at 281-723-5990 by Sept. 13 if you plan to attend.
On Sept. 21 the club hikes Tillamook Head, another difficult hike. Please call hike leader Nguyen Trung at 503-739-0243 by Sept. 20 if you plan to join her.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. the club will hike the Gnat Creek Fish Hatchery. During this moderately difficult 5 mile hike you will see two waterfalls and feed the fish in hatchery pens. There are some inclines and roots, so walking sticks are a good idea. Please bring a lunch to picnic in the shelter. This hike is lead by Arline LaMear. Call her at 503-338-6883 by Sept. 27 if you plan to participate.
It is not necessary to be a member to hike. For more information, visit angorahikingclub.org.
