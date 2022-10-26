SEASIDE – A giant pumpkin will make its way to the Seaside Turnaround for a treasured local tradition at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
The 1,000-pound pumpkin will be displayed inside the Seaside Carousel Mall until its shining moment, when it will be dropped 40 feet by a crane into a pool of water.
The event will take place as part of Halloween Happenin’s, a weekend series of events in Seaside that also includes a witches’ paddle, set for Quatat Park at 9 a.m. Saturday.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 503-717-1914 or visit www.seasidedowntown.com.
