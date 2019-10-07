ASTORIA — International touring guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan returns to Astoria for a house concert of solo and chamber music celebrating Spain.
The intimate concert is Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 pm at 1179 Jerome, in Astoria. Because of space limitations, reservations and/or tickets are required. Tickets are $20.
He is joined by celebrated Portland-based cellist Jerry Bobbe for music by Isaac Albeniz, Enrique Granados, Manuel De Falla, Joaquin Rodrigo, Francisco Tarrega, and Esteban Sanlucar.
Purchase tickets for the house concert at aaronastoria.brownpapertickets.com or by calling Brown Paper Tickets: 1-800-838-3006 event #4397784. For more information about the house concert, contact lcaplan2010@gmail.com.
