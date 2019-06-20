ASTORIA – The 2019 Great Race, an antique, vintage and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash., makes its pit stop at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Barbey Maritime Center, 2042 Marine Drive.
More than 100 competing automobiles will be arriving in one-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to Noon.
Local car enthusiasts are welcome to bring their classic cars to add to the atmosphere.
The Great Race, which is not a speed race, began 36 years ago and covers 2,300 miles of road over nine days.
The “racers” will arrive in Astoria via the Astoria Bridge and will stop at the Barbey Maritime Center for about 25 minutes while they stretch their legs and grab a snack before continuing east on Highway 30 to their lunch stop in Longview, Wash.
At each stop on the Great Race, spectators will be able to visit with the participants and look at the cars.
The rally event is recorded and the television coverage will air in the fall on Velocity and will also be featured in Hemmings Motor News publications.
For more information about the race, visit greatrace.com or contact the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 503-325-6311 or email regina@oldoregon.com.
