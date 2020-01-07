A new storytelling performance group will make its coastal debut on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when Solo Speak arrives at Manzanita’s Hoffman Center for the Arts.
Led by professional actress Shay Knorr, Solo Speak is a forum for the sharing of personal stories for grown-ups.
Knorr started the project in Bend in 2013 before moving Portland where she produced a monthly show called “Nevertheless We Persist — Stories by Women” from 2017 to 2018.
“Lives = Stories” will be Solo Speak’s first show since moving to the beach last year. These are real life true stories of people’s lives told without notes.
“The art of storytelling can bring groups together,” Knorr said, “can bring understanding to people from different backgrounds and beliefs, can share pain and joy and let us know we are not alone.”
Knorr has been a professional actress since age 10 and a producer, director, singer, playwright, improvisational performer and artist for more than 25 years. The past few years brought her to the solo performing of personal stories after she wrote, directed, produced and performed in her own one woman show “Why Can’t I Marry the Cute Beatle” in 2008. She then performed with Portland Story Theater and fell in love with story telling. Solo Speak was created out of that love and produces professional story telling shows and offers workshops for the novice performer.
The Jan. 29 session will start at 7:30 pm at 594 Laneda Avenue.
Admission is $20 at the door or $17 online at https://hoffmanarts.org.
Knorr will also lead an introductory workshop on how to bring stories to life on the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.