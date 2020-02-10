Staying in shape is no joke, unless, that is, we’re talking about the new workout option at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.
Laughter Yoga is a unique and playful wellness workout that offers benefits similar to aerobic exercise. The technique combines yogic deep breathing, laughter exercises and childlike play. Participants routinely experience elevated mood, relaxation, decreased pain and increased sense of connection.
Research has shown that laughter can lower blood pressure, boost the immune system, improve mood and — when hearty enough — even count as cardio-pulmonary exercise.
These simple, structured and fun classes run from Saturdays, 11 to 11:30 am. No mat required.
To register, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc. For more information, call 541-265-9617 or drop by the center at 20 SE 2nd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.