SKAMOKAWA, Wash. – Friends of Skamokawa seek vendors and crafters to participate in the annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall,” which will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center, Central School and Redmen Hall, 1394 WA-4
Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? Whether you are new to selling or have many years of experience, we would love to have you at this fun community event. We offer a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Vendors do not need to be present during the three-week event. Items will be displayed on consignment.
Vendor items are due no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
For more information or to sign up, contact 360-795-3007 or fos1894@gmail.com.
