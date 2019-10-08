Bird Watching Clinic
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Join the Audubon Society of Lincoln City for a walk along Siletz Bay on the Salishan Nature Trail. Meet in the north parking lot at the Salishan Marketplace. 9-11 am, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.lincolncityaudubon.org.
Medicare Class
Samaritan Center for Health Education • Newport
A free class that will cover the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D. 10 am-noon, 740 SW 9th Street. RSVP by calling 541-574-2684.
Eric Carle Day
Toledo Public Library
A silly read-aloud, a mini hike and hands-on activities inspired by Eric Carle books. 10:30-11:30 am, 173 NW 7th Street. RSVP by calling 541-336-3132.
Storm Readiness Luncheon
Chinook Winds Seafood Grill • Lincoln City
Get tips on preparing for winter storms at this Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce lunch. 11:45 am-1 pm, 1501 NW 40th Place. FMI, go to www.lcchamber.com or call 541-994-3070.
Sea Shanties for Children
Newport Public Library
A free performance from the Shifty Sailors. 2-3 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Mask Invitational
For ArtSake Gallery • Newport
An opening reception for this bold new exhibit, featuring refreshments and live music by Frans Paul. 5-7 pm, 258 Coast Street.
Art Reception
Pacific Artists Co-op • Lincoln City
See work by three new artists at this 10-year anniversary party, featuring snacks, wine and art chat. 5-7 pm, 620 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.pacificartco-op.com or call 541-557-8000.
Wolf Tree Brewing Night
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Sample beers from Wolf Tree Brewing of Seal Rock alongside fast and fun trivia games. 5-8 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.blacksquidbeerhouse.com or call 541-614-0733.
Haunted Taft
Taft District • Lincoln City
This spooky walking tour sees ghosts and creatures roam Taft, creating delightful surprises around every corner. Sunset Tour at 5:30 pm followed by a Twilight Tour at 7 30 pm. $10-20. 5:30-9 pm. FMI, go to hauntedtaft.com.
Community Movie Night
Congregational Church of Lincoln City
A free screening of the 1966 Cold War comedy “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.” 6:30-9 pm, 2435 NW Oar Place. FMI, call 541-994-2378.
“Seussical Jr.”
Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
Lincoln City students aged eight to 18 take audiences on a Dr. Seuss-inspired journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. 7 pm, 2020 NE 22nd Street. Tickets, $5, available by calling 503-913-6876 or emailing lincolncityplayhouse@gmail.com. Kids 17 and under get in free.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Newport Performing Arts Center
New Visions arts presents this moving play, based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed. 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $25 plus fees or $15 for students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
The Shifty Sailors
Pacific Maritime Heritage Center • Newport
An evening of traditional sea shanties and ballads about everything from lighthouses and shipwrecks to whales and folk songs, and even the occasional drinking song thrown in for good measure. $15, but free for under 18s. 7 pm, 333 SE Bay Blvd.
Bill Engvall
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
Another laugh-filled evening from the Blue Collar Comedy series. $40-55. 8 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street. FMI, go to www.chinookwindscasino.com or call 888-244-6665.
“Demystifying Our Local Wild Mushrooms”
Tillamook County Library
Oregon State Park Ranger Dane Osis helps identify edible and poisonous species. 1 pm, 1716 Third Street. FMI, call 503-842-4792.
Sip + Shop
Downtown Tillamook
Take an after-hours stroll through downtown, sipping and shopping as you go. 5-7 pm, 208 Main Avenue. FMI, go to www.tillamookchamber.org or call 503-842-7525.
“Arsenic & Old Lace”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
A gala night opening for this classic comedy. Each ticket holder receives one free beverage and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue. Tickets, $15 or $10 for kids 12 and younger, available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling 503-812-0275.
