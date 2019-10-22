“40 years 40 posters”

Yachats Community Presbyterian Church

An exhibit of Maeona L. Urban’s colored pencil folk art inspired by the Old Testament. 10 am-5 pm, 360 W 7th Street. Continues Saturday.

Artisan Faire

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-272-9687.

Oregon-Made Film Festival

The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City

The series celebrating Oregon’s cinema heritage kicks off with, at 2 pm, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” followed at 4:45 pm by “Stand By Me” and at 7:30 pm by “Sometimes A Great Notion.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.

Kevin Locke

Siletz Tribal Community Center • Siletz

The world-famous Native American hoop dancer brings his skills to the Oregon Coast. 2-3 pm, 402 Park Way.

Haunted Taft

Taft District • Lincoln City

See Saturday listing.

Corvallis Takes the Coast

Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City

Corvallis breweries and cider producers 2 Towns, Block 15 and Flat Tail take over the taps for a night of samples, swag and good vibes. 6-8 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook

The classic comedy of sweet old ladies and suspiciously strong tea. Tickets, $15 or $10 for kids 12 and under, available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling 503-812-0275. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue.

Wandering Reel Film Festival

Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita

The festival presents “Program B: The Nonconformist.” $5 at the door. 7:30-9:30 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.

Newport Horror Story Schoolhouse

Lincoln County Commons • Newport

See Thursday listing.

Beach Buddies Halloween Party

Lincoln City Community Center

A Halloween celebration for adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Wear a costume or come as you are. 6:30-8:30 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. RSVP by calling Rose at 971-803-0271 or emailing Amy at amyfarhat@yahoo.com.

“Deathtrap”

Lincoln City Cultural Center

Settle in for an evening of twists and turns as Theatre West presents this classic Ira Levin murder mystery. $15 for adults or $13 for seniors and students 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

Comedy on the Coast

Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City

An evening of comedy from Dale Jones, Kris Shaw and Darryl Rhoades. 8 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street. Tickets, $15, available by calling 1-888-MAIN ACT, at the box office, or at www.chinookwindscasino.com.

Fright Night Costume Party

Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City

A spooky Halloween costume contest hosted by the Lincoln City Young Professionals. 8-11 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, email lincolncityyopros@gmail.com.

