“40 years 40 posters”
Yachats Community Presbyterian Church
An exhibit of Maeona L. Urban’s colored pencil folk art inspired by the Old Testament. 10 am-5 pm, 360 W 7th Street. Continues Saturday.
Artisan Faire
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-272-9687.
Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinema heritage kicks off with, at 2 pm, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” followed at 4:45 pm by “Stand By Me” and at 7:30 pm by “Sometimes A Great Notion.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
Kevin Locke
Siletz Tribal Community Center • Siletz
The world-famous Native American hoop dancer brings his skills to the Oregon Coast. 2-3 pm, 402 Park Way.
Haunted Taft
Taft District • Lincoln City
See Saturday listing.
Corvallis Takes the Coast
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Corvallis breweries and cider producers 2 Towns, Block 15 and Flat Tail take over the taps for a night of samples, swag and good vibes. 6-8 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
“Arsenic and Old Lace”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The classic comedy of sweet old ladies and suspiciously strong tea. Tickets, $15 or $10 for kids 12 and under, available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling 503-812-0275. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue.
Wandering Reel Film Festival
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
The festival presents “Program B: The Nonconformist.” $5 at the door. 7:30-9:30 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
Newport Horror Story Schoolhouse
Lincoln County Commons • Newport
See Thursday listing.
Beach Buddies Halloween Party
Lincoln City Community Center
A Halloween celebration for adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Wear a costume or come as you are. 6:30-8:30 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. RSVP by calling Rose at 971-803-0271 or emailing Amy at amyfarhat@yahoo.com.
“Deathtrap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Settle in for an evening of twists and turns as Theatre West presents this classic Ira Levin murder mystery. $15 for adults or $13 for seniors and students 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Comedy on the Coast
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
An evening of comedy from Dale Jones, Kris Shaw and Darryl Rhoades. 8 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street. Tickets, $15, available by calling 1-888-MAIN ACT, at the box office, or at www.chinookwindscasino.com.
Fright Night Costume Party
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
A spooky Halloween costume contest hosted by the Lincoln City Young Professionals. 8-11 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, email lincolncityyopros@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.