Artisan Faire

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-272-9687.

Civil War Golf Scramble

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

A four-person team scramble with cash prizes for winning teams. $60. 11 am-5 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.

Green Friday

NW 40th Street • Lincoln City

Lend a hand cleaning up the stretch of NW 40th Street from Highway 101 to Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The group will have bags, gloves and trash pickers available. Noon-2 pm. Parking available at the casino in the Marketing lot, or below the RV parking area. FMI, go to www.lincolncity.org or call 541-994-2131.

Christmas Ornament Make-N-Take

Lincoln City Cultural Center

Make snowflake and tree ornaments from the pages of old books pages donated by the Driftwood Public Library at this free, family-friendly workshop. 2-5 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

Tree-Lighting Party

Lincoln City Cultural Center

This community celebration ushers in the holiday season with cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa Claus and family photo opportunities. 5 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

“Man of La Mancha”

Newport Performing Arts Center

The Porthole Players bring Don Quixote’s classic tale of starry-eyed adventure to life. 7-9:30 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $25 for adults or $23 for students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.

Holiday Open House

Garibaldi Maritime Museum

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying hot chocolate, cookies and a 25-percent-off sale in the gift shop. 10 am-4 pm, 112 Garibaldi Avenue. FMI, go to garibaldimuseum.org or call 503-322-8411.

Plaid Friday

Manzanita, Nehalem & Wheeler

Visit merchants from the three villages for this nicer, more local version of Black Friday, with special offers galore. 10 am-6 pm. FMI, go to exploremanzanita.com or call 503-812-5510.

Holiday Kids Fair

Pine Grove Community House • Manzanita

An evening of family fun, with local organizations and non-profits hosting tables packed with special hands-on arts and crafts projects for kids. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, holiday music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. 5-7:30 pm, 225 Laneda Avenue. FMI, go to www.thepinegrove.org or call 503-368-7463.

A Fireside Christmas

North County Recreation District • Nehalem

A memorable evening of 19th-Century Christmas music played on period instruments. $18. 7 pm, 361555 9th Street. FMI, go to www.ncrd.org or call 855-444-6273.

