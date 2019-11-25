Artisan Faire
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-272-9687.
Civil War Golf Scramble
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
A four-person team scramble with cash prizes for winning teams. $60. 11 am-5 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Green Friday
NW 40th Street • Lincoln City
Lend a hand cleaning up the stretch of NW 40th Street from Highway 101 to Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The group will have bags, gloves and trash pickers available. Noon-2 pm. Parking available at the casino in the Marketing lot, or below the RV parking area. FMI, go to www.lincolncity.org or call 541-994-2131.
Christmas Ornament Make-N-Take
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Make snowflake and tree ornaments from the pages of old books pages donated by the Driftwood Public Library at this free, family-friendly workshop. 2-5 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Tree-Lighting Party
Lincoln City Cultural Center
This community celebration ushers in the holiday season with cookies and hot chocolate, festive choral music, a visit with Santa Claus and family photo opportunities. 5 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
“Man of La Mancha”
Newport Performing Arts Center
The Porthole Players bring Don Quixote’s classic tale of starry-eyed adventure to life. 7-9:30 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $25 for adults or $23 for students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
Holiday Open House
Garibaldi Maritime Museum
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying hot chocolate, cookies and a 25-percent-off sale in the gift shop. 10 am-4 pm, 112 Garibaldi Avenue. FMI, go to garibaldimuseum.org or call 503-322-8411.
Plaid Friday
Manzanita, Nehalem & Wheeler
Visit merchants from the three villages for this nicer, more local version of Black Friday, with special offers galore. 10 am-6 pm. FMI, go to exploremanzanita.com or call 503-812-5510.
Holiday Kids Fair
Pine Grove Community House • Manzanita
An evening of family fun, with local organizations and non-profits hosting tables packed with special hands-on arts and crafts projects for kids. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, holiday music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. 5-7:30 pm, 225 Laneda Avenue. FMI, go to www.thepinegrove.org or call 503-368-7463.
A Fireside Christmas
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
A memorable evening of 19th-Century Christmas music played on period instruments. $18. 7 pm, 361555 9th Street. FMI, go to www.ncrd.org or call 855-444-6273.
