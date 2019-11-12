Quality and Safety Fair
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital • Lincoln City
Get an update on the new hospital construction while learning about department initiatives for improving hospital quality, safety and the patient experience. 10 am-3 pm, 3043 NE 28th Street.
Nesko Women’s Club
Kiawanda Community Center • Pacific City
Nancy Horning of Lucky Beach Boutique is this month’s guest speaker. Lunch available for $15. Noon, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive. FMI, call 503-965-7900.
Artisan Faire
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-272-9687.
King Tides Kickoff Party
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
Mark the start of the Oregon King Tides Photo Project with food, photos from the past decade of king tides and a talk from oceanographer Francis Chan about ocean acidification and hypoxia. 5-8 pm, 36155 9th Street. FMI, go to www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr.
“The Mighty Handful”
St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church • Nehalem
North Coast Chamber Orchestra performs an evening of Russian classical music, directed by Cory Pederson. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for children 12 and under. 7-9 pm, 36335 Highway 101. FMI, call 503-457-5246.
“Doubt: A Parable”
Newport Performing Arts Center
The Red Octopus Theatre Company presents John Patrick Shanley’s modern morality tale, set in a 1960s Catholic school. 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $22 for adults or $16 for students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
“Merrie England”
Yachats Presbyterian Church
The Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra opens its 2019-20 season with a romp through the English countryside, courtesy of three 20th Century composers; before exploring Ireland, Latin America and beyond. 7 pm, 360 West 7th Street.
“Death Trap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Settle in for an evening of twists and turns as Theatre West presents this classic Ira Levin murder mystery. 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $15 for adults or $13 for seniors and students, available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
Comedy Show
Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
An evening of comedy from Nariko Ott and Shain Brenden. $10 at the door. 8 pm, 2020 NE 22nd Street. FMI, call 541-418-5468.
