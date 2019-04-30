Family Game Night
The Red Roof Bakery & Wine Bar • Gleneden Beach
A fun night of board games, macaroni and cheese and kid-friendly snacks. 5-7 pm, 7040 Gleneden Loop Road.
Jewelry Stamping class
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Learn how to make a bracelet in a Southwest design with guidance from local artist Sheri Dougan. $15. 1-2:30 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Mosaic Stepping Stone class
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Rosemary Wood-Hemm leads this two-day class on making colorful, mosaic garden stepping stone with sparkling stained glass. Materials provided. All levels welcome. $45. FMI, call 541-614-0038.
“Spring Soloists and Surprises”
Yachats Presbyterian Church
The Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra concludes its 2018-2019 season with a concert celebrating the arrival of spring and thoughts of love. $10; free for students and children under 10. 7 pm, 360 W 7th Street.
“the flow of woven light”
Newport Visual Arts Center
An exhibit from pioneering digital media artist Joan Truckenbrod featuring seven digital tapestries and six limited-edition lithographs. On display through June 29, available to view Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive.
Winds and Waves
St Peter the Fisherman Church • Lincoln City
Internationally acclaimed recorder artists Frances Blaker, Tish Berlin and Clea Galhano give a glimpse of the magic they are creating at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology’s recorder retreat. $15 on the door. 8 pm, 1226 SW 13th Street at Highway 101.
