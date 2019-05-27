Rip Ride Rally
Lincoln City Skatepark
Celebrate the park’s 20th birthday is style, with skate contests and live music from Arctic, Grindline and one band whose name we can’t print. 10 am-4 pm, 2205 NE 22nd Street.
Second Chance Prom
Yachats Commons • Yachats
Hosted by the fabulous Bunny Fu Fu from Las Vegas, this Yachats Pride kick-off event encourages guests to dress up and win prizes for costumes. Local DJ JD Deriberprey will be spinning the tunes. $5 suggested donation. 6 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734
“Pinocchia”
Newport Performing Arts Center
The Pacific Dance Ensemble presents a new take on Collodi’s classic tale, following Pinocchia as she strives to change her wild ways and become a real girl. 7-9 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $15 for adults or $10 for students and seniors, plus ticketing fees, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
“God of Carnage”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents in an encounter that quickly spirals out of control. 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, available at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
