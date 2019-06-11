Father’s Day Bake Sale
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital • Lincoln City
Treat the dads in your life to an irresistible array of home-made pies, pastries, cookies, cakes and more. Proceeds will help to purchase medical equipment for the hospital. FMI, call 541-996-7132. 7 am, 3043 NE 28th Street.
Video Town Hall
Oregon Coast Community College
Hear from Rep. Dave Gomberg and Sen. Arnie Roblan as this year’s legislative session enters the crunch phase. At the Lincoln City campus, 3788 SE High School Drive and the Newport campus, 400 SE College Way. 7:30 am, 3788 SE High School Drive. FMI, call 541-996-6222.
Marine Debris Cleanup
Cape Perpetua • Yachats
Lend a hand cleaning up Cape Cove Beach. Meet at the Visitor Center. 10 am-noon, 2400 Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-547-3289.
Artisan Faire
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Find gifts, one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods from local vendors. 11 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-764-2371.
Invest in Inspiration
Lincoln City Cultural Center
A launch party for the center’s Cultural Plaza Campaign, featuring refreshments, live music by the band Sitka, and presentations by landscape architects from Shapiro Didway. 3:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
“People & Places in Pastel & Pencil”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An opening reception for this exhibit, taking viewers on a personal journey in pastel and pencil through the varied life of artist and illustrator Richard Laycock. Wine and light refreshments served. 5-7 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
Artist Reception
Cafe C’est La Vie • Depoe Bay
An opening reception for this exhibit of photography by Larry Colen, featuring scenes of Independence Day fireworks and images depicting the splendor of stars. Light refreshments served. 5-7 pm, 8 Bella Beach Drive. FMI, call 541-764-2828.
“The Immigration Dialog”
Lincoln City Community Center
Go behind the headlines with this forum discussion, featuring Pastor Robert Barrett, activist Katie Moss, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers and a representative from the local Hispanic community. 6:30 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
“TREK”
Pacific Maritime Heritage Center • Newport
Author and musician Rand Bishop presents this one-man musical performance about a 900-mile pilgrimage along the West Coast. $10. 7 pm, 333 SW Bay Blvd.
Twilight Bike Ride
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Join Salishan’s Adventure Team on this fun twilight adventure along the resort’s beautiful trails. $16. 7-8 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Cork & Brew Tour
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce
Celebrate local beer and wine alongside live music, games and activities at a launch party followed by a self-guided tour of downtown. $45. 4:30-9 pm, 208 Main Avenue. FMI, go to www.tillamookchamber.org or call 503-842-7525
Beachcomber Days
Throughout Waldport
The 62nd annual festival gets underway with live music at the Moose Lodge on John Street. See the full schedule at www.beachcomberdays.com. Continues Saturday and Sunday.
Manzanita Farmers Market
Downtown Manzanita
Find more than 70 food, farm, art and nonprofit vendors, plus live music. 5-8 pm, 175 5th Street South. FMI, go to www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.
Ben Rosenblum Piano Trio
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform an intimate concert accompanied by Ben Zweig on drums and Greg Feingold on bass. $15. 7 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
“The Odd Couple: Female Version”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts presents a gender-flipped version of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, which sees Felix and Oscar swapped out for Florence and Olive. $15 for adults; $12 for students. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue. FMI, go to tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275.
