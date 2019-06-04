Birding Walk
Regatta Park • Lincoln City
Join the Audubon Society of Lincoln City on the lookout for warblers, flycatchers and other songbirds before checking nearby Devils Lake for waterfowl and raptors such as osprey and bald eagles. Free. 9-11 am, NE West Devils Lake Road. FMI, go to www.lincolncityaudubon.org.
Marine Debris Cleanup
Cape Perpetua • Yachats
Lend a hand cleaning up at Cape Cove Beach. Meet at the visitor center. 10-noon, three miles south of Yachats. FMI, call 541-547-3289.
Tide Pool Clinic
Lincoln City
Each tide pool clinic begins with a lecture from local experts Fawn Custer of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, and Athena Crichton of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. 10:30-11:30 am at the NW 15th Street Beach Access. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Bio-Regional Herbalism
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Learn about local and indigenous healing plants and go home with a handmade herbal remedy. 4-6 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-764-2371.
Friday Teen Night & Pool Party
Lincoln City Community Center • Lincoln City
A chance for teens in grades seven and up to enjoy games from 4 to 7 pm and stay for free swimming from 7:15 to 8:30 pm. Teens must attend Teen Night by 6:30 pm for free pool admission. 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call 541-994-2131.
Oceans, Flamenco En Vivo
Newport Performing Arts Center • Newport
Acclaimed Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes presents her new, water-themed show, featuring singer-percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. $22 for general admission, $35 for VIP reserved seating, and $15 for students. 8 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, call 541-265-2787.
Manzanita Farmers Market
Laneda Avenue • Manzanita
Browse offerings from 70 food, farm, art and nonprofit vendors alongside live music. 5-8 pm, 175 5th Street South. FMI, go to www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.
Paint Night — Summer Poppies
Blue Heron French Cheese Company • Tillamook
Create your own masterpiece inspired by Van Gogh’s famous “Vase with Poppies and Daisies” at this fun night supporting the Art Accelerated art education program. $45. 6-8 pm, 2001 Blue Heron Road. FMI, call 503-842-8281.
The Odd Couple: Female Version
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts presents a gender-flipped version of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, which sees Felix and Oscar swapped out for Florence and Olive. $15 for adults; $12 for students. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue. FMI, go to tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275.
Minga 2
Newport Performing Arts Center
A multicultural dance and music performance event featuring Flamenco, Afro-Brazilian choreography Andean music and dances, and dance performances by Intuit Studio Dancers. 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $17.50 for adults; $14.50 for seniors and students, available at www.coastarts.org, or by calling 541-265-2787. Repeated Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.