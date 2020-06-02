Morning
Need some motivation to get moving? Join Lincoln City Parks and Recreation for an on-demand virtual workout, from Gentle Yoga to Cardio Circuit and even a Toilet Paper Workout.
Find the workout video playlist on the LCP&R Facebook or YouTube Channel.
Lunch
End your week with something new from Zest in Lincoln City, which has re-opened as a vegetarian and vegan restaurant with a focus on sustainability. Find them at 1816 NE Hwy. 101 or call 541-921-1423.
Evening
Brace yourself for an evening of whip-cracking entertainment as the PAC Picture Show presents “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in socially-distanced “Parking Lot Theatre” style. 8:30 pm at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive Street. $15 per vehicle. To learn more, donate or reserve a parking space, go to www.pacpictureshow.com.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
