Morning
Need some motivation to get moving? Join Lincoln City Parks and Recreation for a “Cardio Circuit” workout, streaming live on the LCP&R Facebook page at 7 am.
Lunch
Start your weekend with something new from Zest in Lincoln City, which has re-opened as a vegetarian and vegan restaurant with a focus on sustainability. Find them at 1816 NE Hwy. 101 or call 541-921-1423.
Afternoon
Exercise your creativity with a Sand Dancing Mandala Workshop at Devil’s Punchbowl. Join Odessa Kirk for a day of meditation, body movement and joyful expression, while creating divinely inspired art. Noon-3 pm. $75 per person or $125 for two. RSVP by Thursday, June 25, to sanddancing.art@gmail.com.
Live Music
George Bruner — Spend an evening with this acoustic guitarist-vocalist. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Evening
This evening’s big-screen offering from the PAC Picture Show is sure to leave you with “a glorious feeling,” whatever the weather. 8:30 pm at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive Street. $15 per vehicle. To learn more, donate or reserve a parking space, go to www.pacpictureshow.com.
