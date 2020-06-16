Morning
That nagging feeling you’ve been nursing all morning is actually a hankering for a Shipwreck Turnover, the perfect combination of caramel, bacon and crunchy apple. Get yours from Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Shop, SE 51st Street and Highway 101. 541-996-4600.
Mid-morning
Settle in for a free virtual class covering the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D. 10 am-noon, via Zoom. Register at 541-574-2684.
Lunch
Stock up for the weekend with fresh produce from Kenny’s IGA or Trillium. And while you’re there, be kind to your checker. They’ve been on the front line ever since this started and could use a thumbs up.
Live Music
An evening of tunes from Eric Levin. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
