Morning
Need some motivation to get moving? Join Lincoln City Parks and Recreation for “Morning Mobility,” streaming live on the LCP&R Facebook page at 7 am.
Lunch
Stock up for the weekend with fresh produce from Kenny’s IGA or Trillium. And while you’re there, be kind to your checker. They’ve been on the front line ever since this started and could use a thumbs up.
Afternoon
If “Morning Mobility” got you hooked, tune in for more moving and shaking from Lincoln City Parks and Recreation with a Zoom Dance Party at 1 pm. Streaming live on the LCP&R Facebook page.
Live Music
John Shipe— Spend an evening with this acoustic guitarist-vocalist from Eugene. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
