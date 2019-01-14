“Disney's The Little Mermaid”
Newport Performing Arts Center
See the classic brought to life by an all-ages cast in this show from Coastal Act Productions. 7 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors, available at www.coastarts.org.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.
Birding trip
The Bay House Restaurant • Lincoln City
Spot wintering waterfowl, shorebirds and more in this free excursion led by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Meet at 9 am in the parking lot at 5911 SW Hwy. 101.
"Cannabis, Wellness, & Gratitude"
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Oregon Coast wellness advocate Barry Heidt is joined by father-and-daughter medical duo Dr. David Knox and Dr. Rachel Knox for this presentation on the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. 4:30 to 6 pm, three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101.
