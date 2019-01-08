“Imaging Time”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An opening reception for this exhibit of photography by Ralph Elliott. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and a glass of wine as you view a collection of photos depicting ephemeral landscapes that emphasize action, event, process and time. 5-7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
Newport Performing Arts Center
See the classic brought to life by an all-ages cast in this show from Coastal Act Productions. 7 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors, available at www.coastarts.org.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas — his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.
Free Family Concert
Yachats Public Library
Join local storytellers and musician Michael Bradley for a morning of songs, stories and surprises. 10:30 am, 560 W 7th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.