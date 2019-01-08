Nice Family Christmas
“Imaging Time”

Lincoln City Cultural Center

An opening reception for this exhibit of photography by Ralph Elliott. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and a glass of wine as you view a collection of photos depicting ephemeral landscapes that emphasize action, event, process and time. 5-7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Newport Performing Arts Center

See the classic brought to life by an all-ages cast in this show from Coastal Act Productions. 7 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors, available at www.coastarts.org.

“A Nice Family Christmas”

Theatre West • Lincoln City

It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas — his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.

Free Family Concert

Yachats Public Library

Join local storytellers and musician Michael Bradley for a morning of songs, stories and surprises. 10:30 am, 560 W 7th Street.

