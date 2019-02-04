“Something Old, Something New”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An opening reception for this exhibit of mixed media work by Salem artist David Wilson, recasting old film and television performers into situations from Wilson’s own life. 5-7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Kate & The Crocodiles
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
This classically trained Portland group gets the ball rolling at the Nehalem Winterfest with a fresh and innovative performance. 7:30-9 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $20-$25, available at www.ncrd.org.
Storytelling Night
Red Roof Bakery & Wine Bar • Gleneden Beach
Regular people telling great stories. Come on by to listen, or tell one of your own. 5-7 pm, 7040 Gleneden Beach Loop Road.
Sip+Shop
Art Accelerated Gallery • Tillamook
Enjoy nibbles, sips and live music from singing-songwriting duo Sonya Kazan and Fred Bassett. 5 to 7 pm, 1906 Third Street.
Drumming for Lovers
Don Davis Park • Newport
Have a love-ly time with the Newport Community Drum Circle. 2-4 pm in the cozy glass-enclosed gazebo across from the Performing Arts Center. All welcome. Loaner drums available. FMI, email chandler@chandlerdavis.com or call 541-272-4615.
