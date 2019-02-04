Double Take

[please use with "Something Old, Something New"]

“Something Old, Something New”

Lincoln City Cultural Center

An opening reception for this exhibit of mixed media work by Salem artist David Wilson, recasting old film and television performers into situations from Wilson’s own life. 5-7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.

Kate & The Crocodiles

NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem

This classically trained Portland group gets the ball rolling at the Nehalem Winterfest with a fresh and innovative performance. 7:30-9 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $20-$25, available at www.ncrd.org.

Storytelling Night

Red Roof Bakery & Wine Bar • Gleneden Beach

Regular people telling great stories. Come on by to listen, or tell one of your own. 5-7 pm, 7040 Gleneden Beach Loop Road.

Sip+Shop

Art Accelerated Gallery • Tillamook

Enjoy nibbles, sips and live music from singing-songwriting duo Sonya Kazan and Fred Bassett. 5 to 7 pm, 1906 Third Street.

Drumming for Lovers

Don Davis Park • Newport

Have a love-ly time with the Newport Community Drum Circle. 2-4 pm in the cozy glass-enclosed gazebo across from the Performing Arts Center. All welcome. Loaner drums available. FMI, email chandler@chandlerdavis.com or call 541-272-4615.

