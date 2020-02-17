Medicare Class
Samaritan Center for Health Education • Newport
A free class that covers the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D. 10 am-noon, 740 SW 9th Street. RSVP by calling 541-574-2684.
Artists’ Showcase
Fairview Grange • Tillamook
Eric Sappington emcees this monthly event, featuring three musicians plus coffee and cookies, 7 pm, 5520 3rd Street.
Pacwest Poker Classic
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
The popular series returns, with the main event guaranteed for $225,000. 11 am-9 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street. FMI, go to www.chinookwindscasino.com or call 888-244-6665.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the annual Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Must be 21+ to attend. $28. Noon- 9 pm, 2320 OSU Drive. FMI, go to seafoodandwine.com. 800-262-7844.
Coastal Tap Takeover
The Taphouse at Nye Creek • Newport
A chance to sample great beers from eight coastal breweries, with brewers on hand to talk about their craft. Noon-11 pm, 515 NW Coast Street. Continues through Sunday.
“Cinderella”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Coastal Act Productions presents this Rogers and Hammerstein classic as a family affair, with the cast and crew including children, parents and even grandparents. 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $16.50 for adults or $14.50 for seniors and students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
L.O.L.-ing Comedy Night
Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
A night of professional stand up featuring headliner Nathan Brannon. $10. 7:30 pm, 2020 NE 22nd Street. FMI, call 541-418-5468.
