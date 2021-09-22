OLYMPIA, Wash. — In recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day, entrance to Washington state lands will be free Saturday. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park in all visitor parking lots in Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands and day-use areas.
The free entrance day applies to Cape Disappointment State Park, Leadbetter State Park and several other state-owned lands located on or near the Long Beach Peninsula.
In 1994, National Public Lands Day was established as the fourth Saturday in September. The National Environmental Education Foundation coordinates the special day every year. In 2019, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill proclaiming the fourth Saturday in September as Washington Public Lands Day.
