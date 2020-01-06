As winter weather tightens its grip on the Oregon Coast, the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists group is offering an opportunity to connect with wildlife without getting your feet wet.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, local artist Ram Papish will present “Drawing on Nature: Connecting People and Wildlife Through Art,” an exploration of coastal conservation through paintings, illustrations and sculptures.
Papish will explore the process of creating the colorful new interpretive signs that are appearing at state parks and other public lands along the coast. He will show how illustrations can help provide insights to coastal nature that are difficult to express in photographs or written word.
A professional bird enthusiast, Papish combines his education in fine art with his experiences working as a field biologist to create artistic and accurate wildlife images. For more than 20 field seasons, Papish studied birds and other wildlife all over the United States and the Neotropics. His illustrations appear in many other books and publications, including the “Handbook of Oregon Birds,” “Northwest Birds in Winter” and “Oregon Birds.”
The Jan. 16 talk will start at 7 pm at the OSU Extension Lincoln County, 1211 SE Bay Blvd, Newport.
And for those undeterred by a little liquid sunshine, Yaquina Birders & Naturalists will welcome guests on a guided bird walk at Waldport’s Eckman Lake on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Roy Lowe will lead this field trip, which begins in Alsea Bay, a wintering area for grebes, loons, great blue herons and a variety of ducks. The group will then travel east to the 50-acre Eckman Lake. This freshwater lake harbors hundreds of ducks in late winter including mallard, Northern pintail, American wigeon, wood duck, green-winged teal and ring-necked duck.
The two-hour walk will start at 9 am at the Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center, NW Maple Street, Waldport.
For more information, call 541-961-1307.
